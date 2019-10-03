BPSC 65th CCE Pre Admit Card 2019: Bihar BPSC Pre Exams 2019 admit card to be released after 5 October on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th CCE Pre Admit Card 2019 | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release admit cards for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examinations (CCE) from 5 October to 13 October on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar BPSC 65th CCE Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 October, 2019, from 12 am to 2 pm.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can follow the following steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BPSC

Step 2: Click on BPSC 65th Prelims Exam 2019 admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

The BPSC exam consists of two stages, the preliminary examination and mains. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam, followed by the interview round.

The online application process for BPSC 65th CCE Pre-Exam 2019 started on 10 July and continued till 30 July, 2019. This year, the commission will recruit around 434 vacancies for various posts such as Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc.

Earlier this week, the BPSC had released a list of ineligible (over-age) candidates on its official website.