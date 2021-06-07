The BPSC CCE 2020 written exam was held in 2020 while the interview was conducted from 1 December, 2020 to 10 February this year

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result of the 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) on Sunday, 6 June.

Om Prakash Gupta topped the BPSC CCE 2020 and has been allotted the first position in Bihar Administrative Services. The second position in the exam was bagged by Vidyasagar while Anurag Anand secured the third position. The official notification states that as many as 1,454 candidates have been selected through BPSC CCE 2020.

The publication further quotes the joint secretary-cum examination controller of BPSC Amarendra Kumar who said that they had conducted a written exam last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Kumar said that BPSC has put all their efforts towards the preparation of BPSC CCE 2020 result during the pandemic.

Steps that BPSC CCE 2020 candidates can follow to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Final Results: For 64th Combined Competitive Examination’

Step 3: The result document will open. Search for your name or roll number

Step 4: Download the BPSC CCE 2020 result

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and keep it for future reference.

The BPSC CCE 2020 written exam was held in 2020 while the interview was conducted from 1 December, 2020 to 10 February this year. As many as 3,799 candidates were called in for BPSC CCE 2020 interview, however, a total of 3,671 candidates appeared for the same.

The unreserved category has a cut off of 446 for the written exam and 535 for the final exam. The cut off for the unreserved female category is 430 for the written exam. For the final exam, this category has a cut off of 513.

BPSC CCE 2020 candidates can check for their marksheet on the official website once it gets released. An official from the commission has said that the marksheet will be available under the marksheet tab.