BPNL Recruitment 2020: Recruitment for assistant, officers, other posts begins on bharatiyapashupalan.com

Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of a number of positions. Candidates willing to apply for BPNL 2020-2021 recruitment drive can visit the site - www.bharatiyapashupalan.com and check for the vacancies and eligibility.

Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the suitable posts by 31 May 2020.

BPNL 2020-2021 recruitment drive is to fill 97 vacant posts of Skill center in charge, 188 of Skill development officer, 959 of Skills admissions consultant, one vacancy of Veterinary advancement center operator for each panchayat and 99 of office assistants.

Age limit:

Those applying for the post of skill center in-charge have to be between 25-45 years, while for the skill development officer should be between 21 to 45 years.

Candidates applying for the post of skills admissions consultant and veterinary advancement center operator should be between 21-40 years. Applicants for the post of office assistants should be between 18-35 years.

Educational qualification:

Candidates applying for skill center in-charge and skill development officer posts should hold a graduate degree in any discipline.

Skill admission consultant applicants should have passed Class 12.

Candidates applying for Skills admission consultant should be Class 10 pass and have knowledge of computer and internet. Those applying for the post of office assistants should be Class 10 pass and have computer knowledge as well as the skill of Hindi and English typing.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, after receiving the online application, BPNL will shortlist the candidates and call them for interview. The details of the process will be intimated to the shortlisted candidates via email.