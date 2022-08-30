A Borivali court on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal R Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case pertaining to 'defamatory tweet' he posted in 2020.

New Delhi: A Borivali court on Tuesday sent actor and film critic Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case pertaining to ‘defamatory tweet’ he posted in 2020.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, the official from Malad police station said.

#UPDATE | Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. https://t.co/87jgtiWrSC — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

The police did not reveal details of the tweet.

The official said a look out circular had earlier been issued against him.

“An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act,” he said.

The city police came to know about his arrival on Monday and immediately arrested him, the official said.

In 2016, Khan had claimed that he was paid to tweet in favour of a movie of filmmaker Karan Johar.

