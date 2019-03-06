Border Security Force apprehends 50-year-old Pakistani national in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch

New Delhi: A 50-year-old Pakistan national was apprehended by the BSF from the Rann of Kutch area along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat Wednesday, a senior official said.

He said the unidentified man from Pakistan was nabbed by a patrol party of the border guarding force near border pillar number 1050.

"No document or suspicious item has been recovered from the man. He surrendered immediately when the troops challenged him. Further probe is on," he added.

The BSF guards the Rann of Kutch area that forms part of the India-Pakistan International Border (IB).

