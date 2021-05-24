As per the official notification on the website, the form has to be filled before 5:30 pm on 27 May as the application window will close by then

The Bombay High Court has released several vacancies for the posts of System Officers and Senior System Officers at District and Taluka Courts. As reported by NDTV, there are as many as 23 vacancies for the post of System Officers while 17 vacancies have been announced for the post of Senior System Officers. The last date to apply online for the aforementioned vacancies is on Thursday, 27 May.

The publication further mentions that the jobs are contractual in nature and will be for 12 months. The official notice states that after the 12-month period, the jobs can be extended for another 12 months, however, it depends on the requirement of the High Court and on the performance of the candidate.

Here are the steps that candidates can take to apply for the posts:

Step 1: Visit the website: bombayhighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Recruitment

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on Apply Online under the option titled ‘Advertisement for Recruitment of Technical Manpower purely on Contract basis for the post of Senior System Officer and System Officer’

Step 4: The application portal will open. Click on the Application Form

Step 5: Fill in the application form online, upload documents and submit

Step 6: Once done, download the System Officers/Senior System Officers application form

Step 7: Take a printout of the form and keep it safely for future reference

As per the official notification on the website, the form has to be filled before 5:30 pm on 27 May as the application window will close by then.

India Today reports that the salary bracket will be Rs 40,000 for System Officers and Rs 46,000 for Senior System Officers.