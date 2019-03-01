Bombay HC issues show cause notices to Congress, BSP, Shiv Sena for putting up illegal hoardings, banners

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday issued show cause notices to the Congress, the BSP and the Shiv Sena, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for putting up illegal hoardings and banners across Maharashtra.

A division bench, headed by Justice AS Oka, said it was of the prima facie opinion that these political parties had committed a breach of previous court orders that prohibited the display of hoarding or banner without requisite permission.

"There is material to show that these political parties have indulged in a display of illegal hoardings, banners and so on.

"We issue notices to these parties asking them to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them," the court said. The bench sought the parties' responses by 27 March.

The bench warned that if the parties fail to take appropriate action on the matter, it will issue notices to their leaders. "Today, we are issuing notices to the political parties, but if we feel that proper action has not been taken on the issue then we will issue notices against the leaders," Justice Oka said.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed before it, raising the issue of numerous hoardings and banners put up on public roads illegally.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.