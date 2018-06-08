You are here:
Body found at Rashtrapati Bhavan's servant quarters; deceased worked at President's Secretariat

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 12:39:07 IST

New Delhi: The body of a man was found inside the servant quarters of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said on Friday.

The man was a Class IV employee and worked at the President's Secretariat. He was unwell for some time, they added.

On Thursday, a foul smell was emanating from the servant quarters, following which the neighbours alerted the police. The room was found to be locked from inside, police said.

The body was sent for autopsy and no foul play was suspected, they said.

Police suspect that the body was lying there for two-three days and the man's family was out of town.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 12:39 PM

