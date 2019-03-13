Bodies of IAF air strike victims were shifted 'from Balakot to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa', claims US-based activist from Pakistan's Gilgit

Washington DC: There have been reports in the Urdu media of some bodies being transported from Balakot to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas of Pakistan, following the anti-terror strike by India on 26 February, claimed an activist from Gilgit.

Senge Hasnan Sering, a United States-based activist from Gilgit, tweeted:

#Pakistan military officer admits to "martyrdom" of more than 200 militants during Indian strike on #Balakot. Calls the terrorists Mujahid who receive special favors/ sustenance from Allah as they fight to support PAK government [against enemies]. Vows to support families pic.twitter.com/yzcCgCEbmu — #SengeSering ས།ཚ། (@SengeHSering) March 13, 2019

Speaking to ANI, Sering said, "I'm not sure how authentic this video is, but Pakistan is definitely hiding something very important that has happened in Balakot. International, as well as local media, have not been allowed to inspect the site and assess the damages there. Pakistan continues to claim that the strike happened and it damaged the forest area and some farmland. But then there's no reason for Pakistan to cordon off the area for such a long time and not allow the international media to have an independent opinion on the situation there."

"At the same time, the Jaish-e-Mohammed claims that its Madrassa was there. At the same time, there have been reports in the Urdu media of some dead bodies being transported from Balakot to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas a few days or the next day after the attack happened. So there is enough evidence where one could speculate with confidence that the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force was successful and Pakistan has not been able to prove otherwise since it has not enabled the international media or national media to visit the site," he said.

Following the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February, India launched a pre-emptive air strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said that the strike resulted in the elimination of "a large number of terrorists".

Pakistan, however, has denied time and again India's claims of having inflicted casualties at the JeM training camp.

