Bodh Gaya: Bihar Police detain Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama
According to intel inputs, the woman had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than a year. Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya
Bihar Police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya.
The Tibetan spiritual leader is currently in Bodh Gaya.
Earlier in the day, intelligence agencies alerted the police about the presence of the suspected spy.
Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harpreet Kaur said that police have been getting inputs on the woman identified as Song Xiaolan for the past two years, ANI reported.
Sketches of the suspected Song were released and circulated on social media on Wednesday with authorities requesting local residents to provide information about her.
According to intel inputs, Song had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the stay of the Chinese woman.
The Dalai Lama has this year resumed his annual tour to Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bihar | A three-day event related to the teachings of Dalai Lama commenced in Gaya district. pic.twitter.com/U1n0efdqXT
— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022
Security has been increased in and around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex.
The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering this morning at the ‘Kaal Chakra’ maidan. He is slated to give his address every day for three days till 31 December.
With inputs from ANI
