Boat with over 40 on board capsizes in Assam's Guwahati; two people killed, 16 rescued, 27 missing

Two people, including a girl, were killed after a mechanised boat carrying nearly 40 people capsized in the River Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the dead was Ankita Baruah, a student of a north Guwahati while the other person is yet to be identified.

According to the latest reports, at least 16 people have been rescued so far while 27 others are missing. The accident occurred between 1 and 2 pm when a country-made ferry boat overturned after colliding with the pillars erected to lay hume pipes near Ashwaklanta Temple in the Brahmaputra river.

The State and National Disaster Response Force teams are present at the site and the relief and rescue operations are underway. Kamrup Metro district collector, Virendra Mittal was also present at the spot.

The boat was carrying passengers from MG Road in the city to north Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the situation tensed up in north Guwahati following the mishap. An angry crowd has surrounded the employees of the Inland Waterways Department.

According to News18 Assam, the people have been complaining about the lack of facilities and the safety hazards people faced during everyday's waterway commute, but apparently, no action was taken. People blamed the authorities for ignoring their complaints and alleged that the department's apathy ultimately led to the mishap in which several people are feared dead.

Further details on the accident are awaited.