Bhilai Steel Plant blast Latest updates: The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.
Latest reports suggest that six workers have lost their life in the blast, while 14 others have been injured.
At least 12 workers were injured Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.
The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.
"At least 12 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion," he said.
Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the injured were taken to a local hospital.
Further details are awaited. The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 14:14 PM
Highlights
CISF cordons off Bhilai Steel Plant, relief and rescue operations underway
A team of Central Industrical Security Forces (CISF) has cordoned off the Bhilai steel plant. Rescue operations are underway. According to some reports, police sources have said that some more may be trapped there. The smoke and the gas released after the blast is hindering the pace of rescue operations.
With inputs from Vandana Agarwal, 101Reporters
Death toll rises to seven, five people critical
The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.
Spot visuals from the site of blast
Image procured by Vandana Agarwal, 101Reporters
Blast took place near coke oven section of plant
According to steel plant officials, the blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant.
They said that at least 14 workers who were working near furnace number 8 where this blast happened were injured, while six are dead. The condition of five of the injured is stated to be very critical.
Input by Hitesh Sharma, 101Reporters.
Injured workers referred to Bhilai's sector nine hospital
According to reports, the blast took place around 11 am today in the blast furnace pipeline. Six workers have been killed while 14 others were injured and have been referred to the sector nine hospital in Bhilai.
With inputs from Vandana Agarwal, 101Reporters
Blast in Bhilai Steel Plant kills 6, injures 14
At least 14 workers were injured and six were killed on Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.
The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.
14:14 (IST)
CISF cordons off Bhilai Steel Plant, relief and rescue operations underway
A team of Central Industrical Security Forces (CISF) has cordoned off the Bhilai steel plant. Rescue operations are underway. According to some reports, police sources have said that some more may be trapped there. The smoke and the gas released after the blast is hindering the pace of rescue operations.
With inputs from Vandana Agarwal, 101Reporters
14:10 (IST)
Death toll rises to seven, five people critical
The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.
14:05 (IST)
Spot visuals from the site of blast
Image procured by Vandana Agarwal, 101Reporters
14:02 (IST)
Blast took place near coke oven section of plant
According to steel plant officials, the blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant.
They said that at least 14 workers who were working near furnace number 8 where this blast happened were injured, while six are dead. The condition of five of the injured is stated to be very critical.
Input by Hitesh Sharma, 101Reporters.
13:52 (IST)
Injured workers referred to Bhilai's sector nine hospital
According to reports, the blast took place around 11 am today in the blast furnace pipeline. Six workers have been killed while 14 others were injured and have been referred to the sector nine hospital in Bhilai.
With inputs from Vandana Agarwal, 101Reporters
13:48 (IST)
Leader of Opposition, Congress leader TS Singh Deo condoles death of steel plant worker
13:42 (IST)
Blast in Bhilai Steel Plant kills 6, injures 14
At least 14 workers were injured and six were killed on Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.
The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.