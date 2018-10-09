Bhilai Steel Plant blast Latest updates: The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.

Latest reports suggest that six workers have lost their life in the blast, while 14 others have been injured.

At least 12 workers were injured Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.

The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.

"At least 12 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion," he said.

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Further details are awaited. The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).