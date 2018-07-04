BJYM leader arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Lidhaura for kicking, sexually harassing on-duty woman police officer

Tikamgarh: A Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer in full public view after she demanded documents of his motorcycle, rode by his friend, which was involved in a road accident, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Munendra Singh Bundela (24), is the Lidhaura (area) Mandal president of the BJYM — the youth wing of the BJP.

Bundela allegedly kicked on the private parts of the woman sub-inspector and threatened to kill her on Monday evening, said district superintendent of police Kumar Prateek. Bundela was arrested on Monday.

Giving details about the incident, Prateek said Bundela's motorcycle had knocked down and injured a six-year-old girl in the market area in Lidhaura.

"On receiving information about the incident, the woman officer, who is in-charge of Lidhaura police station, reached the spot. She asked Bundela's friend Pankaj — who was riding the motorcycle with the BJYM leader sitting pillion — for his driving license and other documents," the SP said.

Enraged by this, Bundela allegedly grabbed the officer by the collar of her uniform and kicked her on her private parts.

She was rescued by other police personnel who were accompanying her. They overpowered Bundela, however Pankaj managed to escape, Prateek said.

Bundela has been booked under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duty), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 354 a (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and other Sections of the IPC.

Bundela had fired at a school teacher with a country-made pistol in June 2012, following which he was booked on charge of attempt to murder, the SP said, adding that he is currently on bail in that case.

When contacted, Tikamgarh BJYM president Rahul Tiwari said Bundela would face strict action if he was found to be involved in the incident.

"The BJP strongly believes in respecting women and girls. Any act against them is unpardonable in the party," he added.