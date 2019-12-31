BJP’s Ram Madhav blames Opposition for instigating violent anti-CAA protests, says both ‘innocent’, ‘not so innocent’ people died during stir (edited)

Bengaluru: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said on Monday that both "innocent" and "not so innocent" people have died in the violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 across the country.

Madhav was speaking at an event on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "The protests by the Opposition have led to violence and unrest in several parts of country and lives of innocent and not so innocent people have been lost," said Ram Madhav.

"This Act is not for excluding someone but it is for giving the citizenship to those who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh," said Madhav. "BJP is not against granting citizenship to Muslim, had it been so we would not have given citizenship to singer Adnan Sami who is from Pakistan," he added.

He said that the minds of the leaders opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are "knowledge and information proof". "In our school days, there was a fashion of waterproof watch. It is the type of watch in which water doesn't enter. Similarly, the mind of opposition leaders who are opposing the CAA is knowledge proof and information proof," said Ram Madhav.

The new law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before 31 December, 2014.

