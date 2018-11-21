You are here:
BJP's Manoj Tiwari says chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal attempt to divert attention from Signature Bridge fiasco

India Press Trust of India Nov 21, 2018 14:18:01 IST

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said if the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat is not fabricated, then it is condemnable and sought a high-level inquiry into it.

However, he said that the deputy chief minister's statement equating this incident with that on the Signature Bridge during its inauguration on 10 November shows that it is only a drama.

File photo of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. PTI

"If the incident is not fabricated, then it is certainly condemnable. But the statement of the deputy chief minister that this attack is like the attack at the Signature Bridge shows that this is only a drama.

"It seems that this attack has been carried out at the insistence of the chief minister to divert attention from AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's attack on me and also to cover-up the sins of the AAP," Tiwari alleged.

He said that non-violence is the best way to oppose in a democracy.

"For expressing opposite views, adopting such methods is completely wrong. We demand a high-level inquiry into this incident and the person who has committed this act must be appropriately punished," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has described the incident as "politically motivated" while asserting that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy in collusion with the Delhi Police to attack the chief minister.


