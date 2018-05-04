BJP's Jayanagar candidate BN Vijaykumar passes away in Bengaluru; sitting MLA's last rites to be performed today

Sitting BJP MLA BN Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours Friday, the party said.

A candidate for the 12 May Assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.

IN a tweet on Friday, BJP's Karnataka unit offered condolences to Vijaykumar's family saying Vijaykumar's commitment to the party and people will be remembered:

Sri BN Vijay Kumar, Jayanagar's popular 2 term MLA & BJP candidate passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. His humility, dedication & commitment to party and people will be remembered. A great loss for us. Our condolences to his family. We pray for his Sadgati. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/EcAivkgtt4 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 4, 2018

Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a civil engineering graduate and a bachelor.

The BJP leader's last rites will be performed this evening, reports said.

With inputs from PTI