BJP's Jayanagar candidate BN Vijaykumar passes away in Bengaluru; sitting MLA's last rites to be performed today

India FP Staff May 04, 2018 08:45:55 IST

Sitting BJP MLA BN Vijaykumar died of a massive heart attack at a hospital in Bengaluru in the early hours Friday, the party said.

A candidate for the 12 May Assembly polls, Vijaykumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.

IN a tweet on Friday, BJP's Karnataka unit offered condolences to Vijaykumar's family saying Vijaykumar's commitment to the party and people will be remembered:

Vijaykumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a civil engineering graduate and a bachelor.

The BJP leader's last rites will be performed this evening, reports said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 08:45 AM

