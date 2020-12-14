Goa Zilla Panchayat Election results: BJP wins 32 of 49 seats; shows 'people's faith in PM', says JP Nadda

Reacting to BJP's show in the polls, JP Nadda said that the Goa zilla panchayat election results 'show the faith of farmers, labourers, women and youth in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Monday made big gains in the zilla panchayat elections, winning 32 of 49 seats on offer, while the Opposition Congress bagged only four.

BJP party president JP Nadda said that the Goa zilla panchayat election results show the faith of farmers, labourers, women and youth in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and policies of the state government.

Congrats to CM @DrPramodPSawant ji, State President @ShetSadanand ji & @BJP4Goa unit for a remarkable victory in the Goa Zila Panchayat elections. This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labour, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi ji & policies of BJP govt in State. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 14, 2020

Voting occurred on 12 December in 48 constituencies in the state's zilla panchayat.

While the BJP had won unopposed in one seat, election in another constituency was countermanded due to death of a candidate.

In the results announced on Monday, the BJP won 32 seats, Independents won seven, the Congress four, the MGP three while the NCP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one each.

The AAP won its first-ever seat in an election in the coastal state, where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is aiming to contest on a majority of constituencies in the 2022 Assembly polls. Goa has a 40-member Assembly.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed happiness over the BJP's poll performance in the rural belt of the tourist state.

I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed onto the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership.

Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (Self Reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence! — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 14, 2020

Later, addressing a press conference, he said the rural voters have shown their faith in the BJP's leadership and the state government.

He said the party has won with "huge margins" in many of the ZP constituencies.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the results indicate the support the party has earned among the voters.

The result also reveals what would be the result of 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election, he added.

We will form government with absolute majority in the state, he claimed

A total of 56.82 percent voter turnout was recorded in the 48 constituencies where elections were held.

