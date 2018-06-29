BJP unlikely to go for early Lok Sabha election due to current political situation: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said it was unlikely that the BJP would go for early Lok Sabha election looking at the current political situation.

The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha said the BJP's stand on holding early election will be clear once the monsoon session of Parliament begins.

"BJP may be planning to hold elections in November or December. There will be elections in some states in November. The BJP is still calculating that it would benefit it more in states like Maharashtra if the general elections take place after the completion of its full-term.

"Looking at the current political situation, it is unlikely that the BJP will go for early polls," he told reporters.

Kharge also mentioned that the BJP has not fulfilled any of its poll promises made ahead of the 2014 general elections and it has not much to talk about its achievements.

"The promises made by the BJP in last elections have not been fulfilled. It is still thinking (about elections)...Things will be clear once the Parliament session begins," he said.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda had indicated on Thursday that the BJP was planning early elections and called for the need to form a Third Front at the earliest to take on the saffron party.

He had also said that the monsoon session would be the last session of this Lok Sabha, looking at the signals that the BJP was giving to its cadres in states.