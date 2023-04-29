BJP to organise 4 lakh venues across country and abroad to celebrate 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast is going to be a gala event. The BJP has planned out many things to make this milestone an “unprecedented” mass outreach programme.

The party will organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to come together and listen to it on 30 April. Sources said that the party will arrange around four lakh venues around the country and abroad for people to hear Modi’s address. Party President J P Nadda will oversee the entire exercise to make it a “historic” success.

To ensure maximum outreach, the party’s overseas units and several non-political organisations have been reached out to for coordination.

The party has also made arrangements for eminent citizens residing in Raj Bhawans, official residences of governors and the homes of chief ministers, regardless of which party they belong to.

Padma awardees from all states have been invited to attend the events at Raj Bhavans, they said.

“In order to make the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ historic and to give it a comprehensive format, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a detailed programme under which unprecedented arrangements are being made for its telecast at about 4 lakh booth level centres across the country,” BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said.

BJP MPs and MLAs will be in their respective constituencies to oversee the exercise, with Nadda and other senior party leaders holding a number of video conferences in this regard.

“It will be organised on a large scale in more than 100 places in every Vidhan Sabha, in which local MPs, MLAs, other elected public representatives, senior party functionaries and party workers are involved in the coordination of the programme,” Gautam said.

A show which has no connection to politics, PM Modi began ‘Mann ki Baat’ in 2014.

“With ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister has been successful in creating an emotional connect with the listeners,” Gautam said.

With inputs from agencies

