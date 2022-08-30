BJP suspends Jharkhand leader Seema Patra accused of torturing tribal house help, forcing her to drink urine

Seema Patra is the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra. An FIR has been registered under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Jharkhand unit leader Seema Patra over allegations that she tortured her domestic help for eight years.

According to an India Today report, the victim a tribal woman identified as Sunita was allegedly made to clean the toilet with her tongue.

She incident happened in the state capital Ranchi.

A post shared by The Dalit Voice on Twitter said that Sunita was made to “drink urine and was burnt with iron rods several times.”

The handle also shared a video of visibly injured Sunita lying on a hospital bed.

#Terrible The brutality that happened to this tribal woman in Jharkhand is extremely painful, for eight consecutive years she was imprisoned and tortured, her teeth were blown out, she was given urine, she was burnt with iron rods several times. The accused must be hanged… pic.twitter.com/wk9NLG2tUB — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) August 30, 2022

Patra is the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra.

According to a Live Hindustan report, Sunita who hailed from Jharkhand’s Gumla started working for the Patras around ten years ago.

She initially travelled to Delhi with the Patras’ daughter Vatsala following which the duo returned to Ranchi, the report added.

According to the Hindustan Times, Patra is a member of the national working committee of BJP’s women’s wing.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, India Today reported.

How was Sunita rescued?

According to media reports, the Patras’ son Ayushman aided Sunita.

Ayushman shared Sunita’s ordeal with his friend Vivek who helped rescue her, India Today reported.

Women’s Commission takes cognizance

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Jharkhand DGP and has called for the arrest of the accused of the allegations leveled are found to be true, India Today reported.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.