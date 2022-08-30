India

BJP suspends Jharkhand leader Seema Patra accused of torturing tribal house help, forcing her to drink urine

Seema Patra is the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra. An FIR has been registered under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

FP Staff August 30, 2022 22:07:51 IST
The victim has been identified as Sunita. Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by The Dalit Voice.

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Jharkhand unit leader Seema Patra over allegations that she tortured her domestic help for eight years.

According to an India Today report, the victim a tribal woman identified as Sunita was allegedly made to clean the toilet with her tongue.

She incident happened in the state capital Ranchi.

A post shared by The Dalit Voice on Twitter said that Sunita was made to “drink urine and was burnt with iron rods several times.”

The handle also shared a video of visibly injured Sunita lying on a hospital bed.

Patra is the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra.

According to a Live Hindustan report, Sunita who hailed from Jharkhand’s Gumla started working for the Patras around ten years ago.

She initially travelled to Delhi with the Patras’ daughter Vatsala following which the duo returned to Ranchi, the report added.

According to the Hindustan Times, Patra is a member of the national working committee of BJP’s women’s wing.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, India Today reported.

How was Sunita rescued?

According to media reports, the Patras’ son Ayushman aided Sunita.

Ayushman shared Sunita’s ordeal with his friend Vivek who helped rescue her, India Today reported.

Women’s Commission takes cognizance

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Jharkhand DGP and has called for the arrest of the accused of the allegations leveled are found to be true, India Today reported.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 30, 2022 22:26:24 IST

