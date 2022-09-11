'BJP saw my loyalty', says Gulam Ali from Jammu, nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

Gulam Ali is a resident of Bathindi in Jammu. He has been associated with the BJP since past 24 years and is in the SC/ST Cell of the party

New Delhi: “BJP saw my loyalty, work,” said Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Saturday by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. His nomination to the Upper House is seen as a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied.

A resident of Bathindi in Jammu, Gulam Ali has been associated with the BJP since past 24 years and is in the SC/ST Cell of the party. He is also a spokesperson.

“In BJP we don’t work for the position. I worked selflessly for the party and it saw my loyalty, work,” Gulam Ali said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “It’s not my win but a win for entire Jammu and Kashmir.”

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the President of India as per powers under Article 80 of the Constitution of India is pleased to nominate Gulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha upon the retirement of a nominated member.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of the clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” the notification stated.

BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya praised the decision and in a tweet, said: “The President on recommendation of GoI has appointed Shri Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim, from J&K, to the Rajya Sabha. This is a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was literally not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied.”

With inputs from agencies

