BJP rally in Mumbai updates: BJP president Amit Shah is set to address the mega rally at BKC grounds in Mumbai. Ahead of the event in Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Twitter that the BJP workers in Maharashtra were honoured to have part chief Amit Shah for the foundation day celebrations in Mumbai.
The Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters in view of the BJP rally that is expected to host around 3 lakh party workers at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.
The Bharatiya Janata Party will kickstart its campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with a massive show of strength on its 38th foundation day to be celebrated on Friday.
Present on the occasion will be BJP president Amit Shah, Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve-Patil and other top functionaries who will address the party workers.
Over 300,000 workers — booth level to Members of Parliament — from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected for the mega event, said Danve-Patil.
Shah reached Mumbai on Thursday and met top party core-committee leaders. On Friday, he is expected address a rally of party workers at the Bandra Kurla Complex Grounds.
The rally is an internal BJP event so no other parties or their leaders have been invited.
More than 50,000 buses and vehicles and 28 special trains will ferry the activists from across Maharashtra and other states, at the BKC grounds, all being supervised by Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.
Elaborate arrangements have been made at the BKC grounds with three massive stages, seven marquees for the events and another two marquees for the activists to stay the night.
Provision has been made for their comfortable stay with food packets and water supply during the entire duration of their halt in Mumbai.
Besides, similar celebrations shall be held in all districts and other states of India, and various people-oriented welfare programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall be showcased through digital and social media.
Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 10:06 AM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 10:07 AM
Highlights
Mega rally to be held 11.30 am
BJP president Amit Shah is set to address the rally in Mumbai n Friday on the occasion of the party's 38th foundation day, which is seen as a formal launch of the party's campaign for the 2019 polls.
Besides Shah, Union ministers hailing from Maharashtra and other BJP leaders will address the congregation to be held at 11.30 am
Thursday's bike rally for Amit Shah brought resulted in commute woes in Mumbai
After BJP chief Amit Shah landed in Mumbai on Thursday, traffic snarls were reported on the Western Express Highway between Dindoshi and Vakola as the Yuva Morcha took out a bike rally to welcome him. According to The Indian Express, the rally was taken out from the domestic terminal 1B to the Bandra-Kurla Complex. As many as 25,000 local BJP cadres participated in the 3 km-long rally, among them 10,000 bikers and several car drivers.
'BJP's mega rally meant to depict party's vastness'
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Thursday that the objective of the BJP mega rally in Mumbai is to display the vastness of the party ahead (elections) in Maharashtra and India. “Let us unveil the vastness of the BJP to the last worker. The convergence of five lakh people at one spot is not about headcounts or power play. It depicts the vastness of the organisation, which has been build over the years,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Ahead of foundation day mega rally, Devendra Fadnavis says honoured to have Amit Shah for celebrations
Extending greetings on BJP's 38th foundation day, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the party workers in Maharashtra were honoured to have their national president Amit Shah for the celebrations in Mumbai.
BJP's ideology advocates to make India 'vishwa guru', says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union minister Dharmendra Pradesh tweeted saying that the soul of BJP is its ideology of "integral humanism" which advocates to make India a "vishwa guru" (universal teacher). "More than just a party, it is truly a revolution of millions of selfless karyakartas. More power to this revolution," he said.
Mumbai commuters brace for massive traffic snarls; traffic police issues advisory
Regular commuters in Mumbai are bracing themselves for a bad-traffic day ahead on Friday ahead of BJP's foundation day celebrations planned at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. In view of the event which is likely to host around 3 lakh BJP workers, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory.
Narendra Modi tweets with #IndiaTrustsBJP on party's 38th 'stapna diwas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the "sacrifice of all BJP karyakartas" on Friday, when the party is celebrating its 38th foundation day. In a series of tweets, he hailed the BJP party workers, saying that they were the "heart and soul" of the party.
