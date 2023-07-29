BJP MP's hit out at Opposition bloc's ‘photo session’ in Manipur

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday, criticized the visit of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc to Manipur, labeling it as ‘political tourism.’

Tiwari, expressed disapproval towards the leaders for sharing photos of their travel on social media and suggested that they should instead concentrate on assessing the situation in the northeastern state. He further recommended that the leaders focus on discussing the issue in Parliament.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Northeast Delhi MP said, “Instead of analysing the situation there (Manipur), they are posting pictures on their way to and from the airport, so are they on political tourism? They should consider having a discussion in Parliament…”

Earlier today, a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition INDIA alliance arrived in Imphal to gain insights into the on-ground situation in the state, which has been grappling with ethnic violence since May 3.

The team of opposition MPs has planned to visit various relief camps in order to meet the victims affected by the clashes in Manipur.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asserted that their main focus is not engaging in political activities but rather to advocate for an end to the violence and the swift restoration of peace. He emphasized the international attention on the situation in Manipur.

Upon arriving in Imphal via a commercial flight from Delhi, the delegation immediately went to Churachandpur, where recent incidents of violence occurred, to meet with the victims from the Kuki community residing in the relief camps.

In response to the BJP’s accusations of politicizing the Manipur issue, Congress lawmaker Gaurav Gogoi refuted the claims, stating that they would have preferred to be part of an all-party delegation led by the Prime Minister. However, he pointed out that the Prime Minister has not addressed the situation in Manipur in Parliament.

On Sunday, the opposition MPs have scheduled a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan to discuss potential measures and initiatives aimed at resolving the conflict.

Union minister Anurag Thakur criticized the two-day visit of the opposition MPs, describing it as a mere display for publicity. The senior BJP leader accused the previous governments of remaining indifferent when Manipur faced turmoil in the past and claimed that they did not raise objections in Parliament during those times. Additionally, he asserted that after the delegation’s return on Sunday afternoon, they would disrupt the functioning of both Houses of Parliament.

Over 160 individuals have lost their lives, and several others have been injured in Manipur following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that took place in the hill districts. The march was organized to protest against the Meitei community’s request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis make up approximately 53 percent of Manipur’s population, while the tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute around 40 percent of the population.