You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BJP MP seeks extension of 'Lal Dora' areas in Delhi villages, accuses govt of ignoring farmers' hunger strike

India Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 15:48:55 IST

New Delhi: The Centre should take up with the Delhi government the issue of extension of 'Lal Dora' areas in the city as people living there are its oldest residents, Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma Monday said.

Lal Dora refers to land that is part of a village 'abadi' (habitation) and is used for non-agricultural purpose only.

File image of BJP MP Parvesh Sharma. PTI

File image of BJP MP Parvesh Sharma. PTI

During Zero Hour, BJP leader Verma raised the issue of extension of Lal Dora areas in villages of Delhi and said "still they (people of Delhi villages) have to struggle for extension of Lal Dora areas."

"From the past 10 days farmers are on hunger strike. There should be extension of Lal Dora areas in their villages. But Delhi government is not paying attention to them," he said.

The Delhi Government had earlier directed the divisional commissioner to commence the process of extension of Lal Dora areas in all villages.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that there are around 360 villages in Delhi and their population has increased manifold. Hence, there is a need to increase the periphery of Lal Dora to accommodate the growing rural population.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 15:48 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores