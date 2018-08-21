BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slams Navjot Singh Sidhu for hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, calls incident 'disrespectful'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday criticised Congress minister in Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu for his hug to Pakistan Army chief at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"BJP does not have any problem with his Pakistan visit, but the former test cricketer has disrespected our martyrs by sitting beside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) "president" and hugging Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa," Tiwari told reporters in Jamshedpur.

"It is known to all that Pakistan has been sponsoring terrorists in our country," the Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician said. "It was a disrespect to our martyrs and Sidhu will have to pay the heavy price for it," he said before demanding the immediate dismissal of Sidhu by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh from his cabinet.

Tiwari, also head of the BJP in Delhi, has come to Jamshedpur to attend a religious function.