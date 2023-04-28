BJP MLA calls Sonia Gandhi a ‘vish kanya’, agent of China & Pakistan; Congress demands his expulsion

A fresh war of words erupted a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a poisonous snake. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Karnataka Basanagouda Yatnal on Friday called former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya” and an agent of China and Pakistan.

“The entire world has accepted PM Modi but the Congress compares him to a cobra and says he’s poisonous. Congress leaders are dancing on the orders of Sonia Gandhi and making such comments. She is a Vish Kanya? She is an agent for China and Pakistan, who destroyed India,” he said in Koppal on Friday.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP in Karnataka in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental and political balance. “The worst kind of abuse was being hurled at former Cong chief, apparently at the behest of BJP’s top leaders and demanded that Yatnal be expelled from the party for ‘stooping to the lowest level,” he said.

Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and dirty mindset of denigrating and insulting the Congress leadership, he said.

Instructed by Prime Minister, Modi and supported by Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and Modi Ji’s personal favourite, Basangouda Patil Yatnal has stooped to the lowest by calling UPA Chairperson and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi “Visha Kanya” and an agent of China and Pakistan, he said.

We also demand that Prime Minister and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tender an unconditional public apology to Sonia Gandhi as also to the Congress Leadership.

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka and its leaders have lost their mental and political balance. Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and dirty… pic.twitter.com/BeteyF0FQX — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 28, 2023

“Every election, they hurl new abuses to insult Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, who has led her entire life with utmost dignity and grace. BJP continues to stoop to new lows, with their filthy language against our leaders. Modi ji, do you endorse these words?” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.

Every election, they hurl new abuses to insult Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, who has led her entire life with utmost dignity and grace. BJP continues to stoop to new lows, with their filthy language against our leaders. Modi ji, do you endorse these words? Yadha raja thada Praja. https://t.co/zDtkzO8qbK — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said “A Karnataka BJP MLA has called Mrs Sonia Gandhi a ‘Vishkanya’. People want to know what PM Modi and Amit Shah have to say on this issue,”.

A Karnataka BJP MLA has called Mrs Sonia Gandhi a ‘Vishkanya’. People want to know what PM Modi & Amit Shah have to say on this issue: Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh CM, in Raipur pic.twitter.com/aHsphHj0Up — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Kharge, who told an election meeting in Gadag district a day before that “Modi is like a venomous snake”, insisted that he didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s feelings and stressed that he never meant to target Modi but the BJP’s ideology.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.