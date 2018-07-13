Football world cup 2018

BJP MLA and nine others charged by CBI for framing Unnao rape survivor's father in false Arms Act case

India Press Trust of India Jul 13, 2018 18:38:15 IST

New Delhi: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday was listed in a charge sheet by the CBI for framing the father of a minor girl, allegedly raped by the lawmaker in Unnao, in a false Arms Act case, officials said.

FIle image of BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldip Singh Sengar, who was accused of raping a minor. PTI

Along with him nine others including the then Station Officer of Makhi police station, Ashok Singh Bhaduria, Sub-Inspector Kamta Prasad Singh, Constable Amir Khan, brother of the MLA Atul Singh Sengar were also named in the charge sheet, filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow. Four other accused have also been charged by the agency.

Sengar is a four-time MLA from Bangarmau, a semi-urban area nearly 70 km from Lucknow, and enjoys immense clout in the area. The CBI recently named him in a charge sheet for allegedly raping the minor girl at his residence on 4 June 2017 night but the local police had not registered the FIR after the crime.

The girl's father was booked by the local police on allegations of brandishing a country-made pistol and put in prison when he filed a case this year to bring Sengar to book on 4 April. He was allegedly beaten up by the brother of the MLA and his aides. The police action had prompted the girl to attempt self-immolation in front of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence on 8 April to highlight the plight of her father. Next day, her father succumbed to his injuries.

The CBI has charged the MLA, his brother, policemen and five others in IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 193 (producing false evidence), 201 (destruction of evidence) among others. CBI's spokesperson said further investigation is on.


