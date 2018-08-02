BJP member demands NRC for whole country in Lok Sabha, triggers protest from Opposition

New Delhi: A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday demanded that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be prepared for the whole country, triggering protests from Opposition benches.

The remarks come against the backdrop of the draft NRC in Assam, released earlier this week, triggering a major political controversy over alleged exclusion of names of lakhs of people. During the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey claimed that the census exercise did not happen in many places, including the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP member demanded that there should be an NRC for the whole country. Some Opposition members protested against certain remarks made by Dubey and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would look into it.

Raising the issue of the draft NRC in Assam, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said that many people — including Muslims and Hindus from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh — have been left out.

Noting that his party has been protesting against the draft NRC, Roy urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in the House, to visit Assam. Roy also mentioned party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "bloodbath and civil war" remarks on NRC. Some members from Treasury benches protested against it.