BJP leader Titu Badwal files case against Kanhaiya Kumar for making 'objectionable' remarks against Narendra Modi

India Press Trust of India Mar 07, 2019 12:27:00 IST

Kishanganj: A complaint was lodged at a court on Wednesday against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kanhaiya Kumar. PTI file image

The petition was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities' cell state vice president Titu Badwal.

In his complaint, Badwal alleged that Kumar had made the "incendiary" comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall in Kishanganj on Monday.

The case has been filed in the registry of the court and would be taken up for hearing in due course.

The former student leader, who is all set to make his electoral debut from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket, was addressing a public meeting organised by the party.

Formerly associated with the ultra-Leftist AISA, Kumar had first hogged limelight three years ago when he was booked in a case related to alleged raising of anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 12:27:00 IST

