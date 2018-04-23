You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BJP leader Hari Manjhi's son arrested for violating prohibition in Bihar; Gaya MP alleges move is bid to defame him ahead of 2019 polls

India IANS Apr 23, 2018 15:47:49 IST

Patna: The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has been arrested in Bihar for consuming liquor in violation of the prohibition law.

Rahul Kumar, 18, son of Gaya MP Hari Manjhi, was taken into custody from a village near Bodh Gaya along with two friends on Sunday. Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Garima Malik said that he had been sent to judicial custody.

File image of JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. PTI

File image of Nitish Kumar. PTI

"Police conducted a medical examination of Manjhi's son and it was confirmed that he had consumed liquor," police officer Shuv Kumar Mahto said.

But, Manjhi denied the charges and said his son was arrested to defame him ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(United) are allies in Bihar. Complete prohibition was imposed in the state on 5 April, 2016.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 15:47 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores