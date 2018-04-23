BJP leader Hari Manjhi's son arrested for violating prohibition in Bihar; Gaya MP alleges move is bid to defame him ahead of 2019 polls

Patna: The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has been arrested in Bihar for consuming liquor in violation of the prohibition law.

Rahul Kumar, 18, son of Gaya MP Hari Manjhi, was taken into custody from a village near Bodh Gaya along with two friends on Sunday. Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Garima Malik said that he had been sent to judicial custody.

"Police conducted a medical examination of Manjhi's son and it was confirmed that he had consumed liquor," police officer Shuv Kumar Mahto said.

But, Manjhi denied the charges and said his son was arrested to defame him ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal(United) are allies in Bihar. Complete prohibition was imposed in the state on 5 April, 2016.