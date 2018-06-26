Football world cup 2018

BJP leader arrives at Coimbatore airport with a bullet, allowed to board flight after handing it over to driver

India Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 17:26:20 IST

Coimbatore: A Tamil Nadu BJP functionary on Tuesday created a flutter by carrying a bullet in his bag to the Coimbatore airport to board a flight to Chennai.

The police said that he was however, stopped by the security personnel.

File image of GK Selvakumar. Image credit: Facebook

File image of GK Selvakumar. Image credit: Facebook

State BJP secretary GK Selvakumar arrived at the airport and while being screened, a security personnel noticed the bullet in the baggage and immediately alerted the police.

According to the police, the inquiry revealed that the BJP leader, who had a valid licence to carry the bullet said he had not noticed the ammunition in his baggage while packing for the journey.

"Later, he was allowed to board the flight, after he handed over the bullet to his driver," they said.


