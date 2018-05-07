You are here:
BJP leader Aman Sinha says no legal ground to challenge Venkaiah Naidu's rejection of impeachment notice against Dipak Misra

India PTI May 07, 2018 13:57:20 IST

New Delhi: Senior advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aman Sinha on Monday said there was no legal ground to challenge the decision of the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejecting the impeachment notice against Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The decision was a well-reasoned and speaking order which completely dealt with each and every ground mentioned in the impeachment notice, he said reacting to two Congress MPs moving the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Representational image. AFP

Sinha said Naidu had come to a conclusion, after deliberation, that the notice for impeachment was completely legally unmaintainable.

"Therefore there is no legally valid ground to maintain the petition filed by two Rajya Sabha MPs in Supreme Court and is devoid of any merit," Sinha said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman had on 23 April rejected the notice, given by opposition parties led by the Congress for impeachment of the chief justice of India, saying there was "no proven misbehaviour".

Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had in the third week of April moved a notice before the Chairman for impeachment of the CJI on five grounds of "misbehaviour".

This was the first time that an impeachment notice has been filed against a sitting CJI.

Rajya Sabha MPs Partap Singh Bajwa from Punjab and Amee Harshadray Yajni, who is from Gujarat, on Monday moved the apex court challenging the rejection.


