BJP holds Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of No Confidence motion

Prime Minster Narendra Modi chaired BJP’s Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of the no-confidence discussion slated for the Lower House of Parliament later in the day.

BJP national president and party MP JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya including other ministers arrived for the meeting.

The NDA Government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is set to undergo a no-confidence vote in Parliament. The motion of no-confidence has been initiated by the opposition parties within the I.N.D.I.A bloc and has been approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership was reinstated on Monday, will initiate the debate on the no-confidence motion

A time period of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of two hours, which has been divided according to the number of party’s MPs in the House.

A time limit of one hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs.

On August 10, Modi will reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government presented by Gogoi over the Opposition’s demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the prime minister.

