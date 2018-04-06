BJP distances itself from demand for CBI probe into rape and murder of 8-year-old girl in J&K's Kathua

Jammu: The BJP on Thursday distanced itself from its demand for a CBI probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and said "efforts to communalise it need to be condemned unequivocally".

The BJP, which passed a resolution in its working committee meeting at Suchetgarh (Jammu) conference in Jammu last week, did not mention the demand for the CBI probe into the incident.

The working committee condemned the heinous crime of rape of minors that took place in Rasanna and Nagrota, the resolution said.

"Such crimes are anti-human and any effort to communalise them needs to be condemned unequivocally. The perpetrators of the crime must be dealt with as per the provisions of law and the innocent should not be harassed," it added.

The eight-year old girl's body was recovered from the Rassana forest on 17 January, a week after she went missing.

The issue had repeatedly rocked the state Assembly with the opposition demanding action against the culprits.

On 23 January, the Mehbooba Mufti government had ordered a probe into the kidnapping and killing of the girl and handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police.

All social, religious and trade organisation besides political parties of the JKNPP and the BJP had demanded a CBI probe into the case.