BJP dismisses Congress’ charge against Piyush Goyal’s business dealings, calls it 'political hit job' to gain cheap publicity

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday dismissed the Congress' "conflict of interests" accusation against Union minister Piyush Goyal as a "political hit job" based on baseless and malicious charges and claimed that it has become the opposition party's modus operandi to gain "cheap publicity" with its incorrect allegations.

Coming out in strong defence of the railway minister, the BJP said facts show absolutely no wrongdoing or irregularity as he stopped all business activities and resigned from all directorships after he became a minister.

"The falsehoods spread by the Congress reflect their desperation since they have nothing to attack the Modi government by. The facts expose it for blatant misrepresentations using falsehoods and malicious propaganda against Piyush Goyal who is an eminent chartered and was carrying out his professional work through his companies," its statement said.

The BJP said the date cited by the Congress of the sale of a firm, Flashnet, in which Goyal had ownership, was also incorrect as it took place in July 2014 before the declaration of assets and liabilities by the ministers in the Modi government was submitted on 25 July, 2014 and not on 29 September, as alleged by the opposition party.

"This sale was made at full market value as per third party, independent, expert valuation and the entire sale value was received in the bank before submitting the declaration and was fully reflected in the value of assets submitted," it said.

"It seems that Piyush Goyal who had a successful investment banking career before he became a minister, is being targeted, because perhaps the Congress wishes to divert attention from the series of scandals of its leaders for which they have no answers. Is esorting to manufacturing controversies using malicious falsehoods which are completely baseless," the BJP claimed.

Accusing Goyal of "impropriety" and "conflict of interest", the Congress said that four months after holding the portfolio of New and Renewable Energy, Goyal sold his entire holding in Flashnet Info Solutions (India) Limited, owned by him and his wife at 1000 percent premium to a company of Piramal group which has interests in the renewable energy sector. It demanded that Goyal be sacked from the government.