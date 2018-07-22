You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BJP councillor in Yevatmal's Wani Municipal Council arrested; Dheeraj Digambar Pathe accused of raping, extorting woman for 3 years

India Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 10:06:28 IST

Yavatmal (Maharashtra): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor of Wani Municipal Council in Yavatmal district has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman for over last three years and trying to extort money from her, police said on Saturday.

The accused Dheeraj Digambar Pathe, 29, a resident of Wasekar Layout in Wani town, was arrested on Friday night based on a complaint filed by a 20-year-old woman, police said.

File image of Mumbai police. AFP

File image of Mumbai police. AFP

According to Balasaheb Khade, Inspector of Wani police station, the victim said in her complaint that she lived in the same locality in Wani as Pathe's and they knew each other ever since she was a minor. "The victim said that when she was still a minor studying in Class XII, Pathe promised that he would marry her in future, and established physical relationship with her. He started repeatedly sexually assaulting her," the officer said.

"When she turned major, he demanded that she marry him. When she refused to tie the knot with him, he started troubling her. He started demanding Rs 5 lakh from her as 'compensation' for refusing to marry him," Khade added.

The victim, who is now a BSc student, said he continued to harass her over his demands. But when she stuck to her ground and turned down all his demands, Pathe opened a Facebook account in her name and started sending objectionable messages from that account to defame her, police said.

The victim finally narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police.

Based on the complaint, Pathe was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 384 (extortion) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document). He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Friday night.

According to police, the BJP councillor was a co-accused in one more rape case, which is still pending before the court.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 10:06 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores