BJP councillor booked for thrashing police sub-inspector, his female friend in Uttar Pradesh's Kankar Khera

Meerut: BJP councillor Munish Chaudhary has been booked for allegedly thrashing a police sub-inspector and his female friend in the Uttdistrict's Kankar Khera area, police said Saturday. As per a report from ANI, a case has been registered under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mohiuddinpur police outpost in charge Sukhpal Singh Pawar and his friend, an advocate, Friday evening had gone to a restaurant owned by Chaudhary, police said. The woman expressed displeasure over not getting their order on time and allegedly threw away the food. Chaudhary protested against it and soon the three got involved in an altercation, following which Chaudhary allegedly thrashed the SI, Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Police reached the spot and summoned the SI to a police station.

The woman has alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor following which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials conducted a medical test on the police sub-inspector and his friend, which detected alcohol in their blood. The police sub-inspector was line-attached, a senior official said.

#WATCH: BJP Councillor Manish thrashes a Sub-Inspector who came to his (Manish's) hotel with a lady lawyer and got into an argument with a waiter. The councillor has been arrested. (19.10.18) (Note- Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/aouSxyztSa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2018

With inputs from PTI