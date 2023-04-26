BJP, Congress lambast Arvind Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence

New Delhi: The BJP and Congress slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over reports of spending Rs 45 crore for the “beautification” of the Delhi chief minister’s official residence here.

While BJP stated that such a big sum was a pointer to the ideological “renovation” of the AAP founder who claimed to promote honesty and simplicity when he entered politics, the Congress party raised questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s right to remain in his position.

What BJP said?

Calling Kejriwal as a “maharaj,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said even kings will bow to the AAP leader for his choice of “superior” products in the residence and his “lust for luxury and comfort”.

He also alleged that Kejriwal offered Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore to media houses to not highlight the story but news channels and newspapers ignored the offer, PTI reported.

One of the eight new curtains purchased for the residence cost over Rs 7.94 lakh while the cheapest was Rs 3.57 lakh, Patra told reporters.

Citing documents, the BJP spokesperson said marbles worth over Rs 1.15 core were brought from Vietnam while Rs 4 core was spent on pre-fabricated wooden walls.

This is the story of a king who is “shameless”, he said, in a clear counter to Kejriwal’s recent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly where he mocked the top BJP leader by narrating a story of a king.

It is not only about the renovation of the residence but also of the Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology and its leaders’ mindset, he alleged.

At the presser, Patra played Kejriwal’s speeches during his early days in politics in which he is heard speaking against big houses and other facilities given to politicians in power. He has a house of four-five rooms and he does not need a bigger house, Kejriwal is heard saying.

Congress’ reaction

Congress leader Ajay Maken alleged that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

However, before coming to power, the AAP leader distributed printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, dated June 7, 2013, in which he made seven promises.

Maken said Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red light or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man. “Despite naming his party ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ (common man’s party) and making these pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the Covid pandemic.”

“Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households in the slums of the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and on whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens,” the Congress leader tweeted.

AAP’s reply

Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha, while speaking to Times Now, said the residence in question was built in 1942. The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation, he said.

Kejriwal’s official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Wednesday and accused the BJP of diverting attention from key issues by raising the matter of Rs 45 crore spent on the house.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department suggested a new house be built and this was done, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

“The house has been rebuilt at an expenditure of Rs 30 crore,” he said at a press conference.

The chief minister’s official residence is in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area.

(With inputs from PTI)

