BJP can't bulldoze states on amended Citizenship Act, claims Mamata Banerjee; TMC supremo vows to not allow implementation

Digha: Lashing out at the BJP-led Central government over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow its implementation in the state "under any circumstances". Addressing a press meet, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the saffron party can't bulldoze the states to implement the law.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Assam and the North East, where violent protests have been raging over the issue for the past few days, she blamed the BJP government at the Centre for the growing tension and the deteriorating law and order situation in the region. "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it," Banerjee said.

Iterating that her fight against the amended Act was the "second war of independence", Banerjee said she would hit the streets to seek its revocation. The chief minister also stressed that her government would not cooperate with the Centre for enacting the "divisive and draconian" law. "In a democracy, even if you have majority in terms of numbers in Parliament, it doesn't mean you can impose yourviews. The essence of democracy lies in building consensus, taking everybody along," she asserted.

Announcing a series of protest programmes across the state, the chief minister also said that she has cancelled her visit to Delhi to attend a meeting on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. "The Citizenship Act will divide India. As long as we are in power, not a single person in the state will have to leave the country," she asserted. Referring to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scheduled visit to Assam, Banerjee said it would be a "blot" on the country's reputation if he scrapped the plan, amid protests across North East.

According to a media report in Japan capital Tokyo, Abe might cancel his three-day trip to India for annual summit talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, from 15 to 17 December, due to the deteriorating security situation in Guwahati, the planned venue of the meeting.

