BJP buckles up for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, JP Nadda to hold region-wise meetings from July 6

In an effort to ensure another landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up efforts with National President JP Nadda scheduled to meet senior leaders from across the country for three days beginning July 6.

Sources say that the party has bifurcated various states and union territories into three zones to facilitate collective discussions between various leaders. The region-wise meetings will be held in Delhi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana — are slated for assembly elections later this year.

The party has classified the states and union territories into three zones – north, south and east for the purpose of meetings to evolve a cohesive and coherent strategy. The leaders will also be told about the election preparedness efforts to be undertaken in the states.

“The meeting for the east zone is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on July 6, while for the north zone, it will be held in Delhi on July 7. Meeting for the south zone will be held in Hyderabad on July 8,” a source told ANI.

The meetings will be attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, party in-charges of these states, state party chiefs, those with organisational responsibilities and members of the national executive from the respective states.

The presence of senior leaders in one place will help the party gain feedback from the grassroots and evolve the party’s strategy in the light of evolving situation.

With inputs from ANI

