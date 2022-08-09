'BJP Bhagaon' slogan coming from Bihar: Akhilesh Yadav
'I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP,' Akhilesh Yadav said
Lucknow: Amid ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said today the slogan of "BJP Bhagaon" is coming from the state.
"It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said.
It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on political situation in Bihar pic.twitter.com/UXhlfWAhDx
— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and broke alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kumar gave his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan here.
"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Nitish Kumar said after submitting his resignation to the Bihar Governor.
Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) had been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Nitish Kumar, do you have any principles or everything is just the chair’: Tejashwi had asked Bihar CM
Kumar became the CM again after the Mahagathbandhan comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress defeated the BJP in the 2015 state polls. However, two years later, Kumar's JD(U) quit the alliance after corruption charges were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Political Crisis: Memes flood the internet as Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM
Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of backstabbing
From Nitish’s closest confidante to ‘Amit Shah’s man’: Who is RCP Singh at the centre of JD(U)-BJP drama?
The ties between allies JD(U) and the BJP were already strained, even before RCP Singh, once Nitish Kumar’s right-hand man, quit the party. Now the tension has escalated with speculation rife that the Bihar CM is considering ending the partnership