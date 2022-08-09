'BJP Bhagaon' slogan coming from Bihar: Akhilesh Yadav

'I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP,' Akhilesh Yadav said

Lucknow: Amid ongoing political crisis in Bihar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said today the slogan of "BJP Bhagaon" is coming from the state.

"It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP," Akhilesh Yadav said.

It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on political situation in Bihar pic.twitter.com/UXhlfWAhDx — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and broke alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kumar gave his resignation letter to Governor Phagu Chauhan here.

"All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA," Nitish Kumar said after submitting his resignation to the Bihar Governor.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) had been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

(With inputs from agencies)

