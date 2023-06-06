BJP behind Bhagalpur bridge collapse, says RJD leader Tej Pratap

The collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on 4 June sparked a large political brawl between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), one of the state government coalition’s partners, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

State minister Tej Pratap Yadav said on Monday, echoing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, that the BJP dismantled the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. The RJD leader said that his party was building the bridge while the BJP was demolishing it.

Bihar | “The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it,” says Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur (05.06) pic.twitter.com/G0MlsnZEQh — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Tejashwi Yadav previously asserted that the bridge was demolished as part of a scheduled demolition and that it did not fall. The bridge's design, according to Yadav, has severe flaws.

“A portion of this bridge collapsed last year. I strongly raised it in my capacity as the then Leader of the Opposition. Upon coming to power, we ordered an inquiry and sought an expert opinion,” Tejashwi said.

On Tuesday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad blamed the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar on a lack of audits. "This is the second collapse of the bridge; there is a conspiracy."

"What was done when it collapsed for the first time, and what actions were taken against the company that built the bridge?" he inquired.

Prasad went on to accuse Nitish Kumar of disregarding development projects in Bihar while meeting with opposition leaders. He stated that if a bridge falls for the second time, there is cause for concern. He also requested that all bridges under construction in the state be revised.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an investigation into the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bhagalpur and has directed officials to identify those guilty.

Nitish Kumar directed officials on Monday to take harsh punishment against anyone guilty for the "poor construction work" on the under-construction Ganga bridge.

A petition has been filed in the Patna High Court requesting an impartial investigation into the Sunday collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

In his writ suit, Manibhushan Pratap Sengar demanded an independent investigation rather than a departmental inquiry, as well as action against SP Singla Company, which was involved in the bridge's construction.

