BJP appoints election in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana

Four states that will soon hold elections were given election in-charges by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday: Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi are named as co-incharges, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi serving as the BJP’s in-charge for the Rajasthan election.

Additionally, Mansukh Mandaviya, the union health minister, has been named as a co-incharge along with Om Prakash Mathur, the BJP’s election coordinator for Chhattisgarh.

The Madhya Pradesh elections were given to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as co-in charge of the state.

Sunil Bansal and Prakash Javadekar, both members of the BJP, have been named as co-incharges of the Telangana election.

The BJP is preparing for both the significant 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, which will take place later this year.

(With agency inputs)