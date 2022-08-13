Bitta Karate’s wife, sacked by J&K govt, was cash mule for JKLF terror acts

During her absence from work, Assabah travelled to Germany, the UK, Helsinki, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

New Delhi: Assabah Arzoomand Khan, wife of top JKLF terrorist Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is a 2011 batch JKAS officer.

According to sources, the wife of Bitta Karate, a 2011 batch JKAS officer and a ‘diehard secessionist’ has deep ties with terrorist outfits and ISI.

“She came into the spotlight during Karate’s trial. Assabah first got a job at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology-Kashmir in 2003. Her appointment was allegedly backdoor and appeared to have been managed by someone in the administration" sources said.

Sources revealed that it has come to light that between 2003 and 2007, she was absent from work for months together but no action was taken against her. Finally, she was sacked in August 2007.

During her absence from work, Assabah travelled to Germany, the UK, Helsinki, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

The investigation has revealed that Assabah was working as a cash mule for JKLF and while departure was through airports, her arrival in India was mostly through road route of Nepal and Bangladesh," the sources said.

The funds that Assabah was couriering to India were pumped in to carry out terror activities.

