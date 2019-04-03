BITSAT 2019: List of test cities released; slot booking window will be open from 5 April

BITSAT 2019: Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Wednesday released the information regarding test cities allotted to candidates for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2019 examinations.

The test cities are the exam centres allotted to the candidates from where they would be appear for the exam. Candidates can check the test cities allotment list by logging into their account with their log in credentials i.e application number and password.

Candidates can then book their test slots and date in the respective city allotted to them. To check the test city allotment, visit the official website - www.bitsadmission.com.

Steps to check BITSAT 2019 test city:

1. Visit the BITSAT 2019 admission portal

2. Click on the City Allotment link

3. Enter your application number and password

4. Your allotted centre will be displayed on the screen

Eligible candidates must note that the BITSAT 2019 exam would be held from 16 to 26 May at test cities spread across India and overseas. Further, the exam would be conducted in an online, computer based test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours in morning and evening slot each day, The Times of India.

Candidates would be able to book their slot from 5 April for appearing in the BITSAT 2019 exam. After booking the slot, candidates will be provided their BITSAT 2019 admit card with all the information regarding test city, date and timing of the exam.

BITSAT 2019 exam is conducted by BITS Pilani for admitting students in integrated first degree programmes at BITS Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad Campus.

