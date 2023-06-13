Biparjoy: Action plan in place to tackle medical & health emergencies, says Mansukh Mandaviya

With cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ heading towards Kutch district in Gujarat, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said shelter homes are being set up with arrangements for rations and meals while an action plan is being put in place to tackle medical and health emergencies.

All labourers working at ports in coastal areas have been evacuated, ships have been anchored, and crew members shifted to safer places, the Union Minister informed.

Mandaviya, who is at Bhuj in coastal Kutch district, and four other Union ministers from Gujarat reached various districts that are likely to be impacted by the cyclone to help and coordinate with the state administration in rescue and evacuation measures.

He said better coordination among different state and Central agencies is vital to deal with the cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday evening packing devastating potential and very strong winds.

“The administration has set up shelter homes with rations, meals, and facilities for pregnant women and children. An action plan was put in place yesterday (Monday) for medical and health emergencies,” Mandaviya told reporters.

He said the coordination among different agencies is vital to deal with disasters. “When all state and Central departments, the broadcast department, and the Army work in tandem, they can achieve great results. India is known in the world for its disaster management,” he said.

Mandaviya recalled a few casualties had occurred during cyclones on the east and west coasts. “I am confident we will together face the crisis and save lives,” he added.

He said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has prepared proper (disaster management) plans keeping in mind the cyclone hitting Kutch. “I am here to help the state administration along with other Union ministers,” he added.

He said Union Minister Parshottam Rupala is at Devbhumi Dwarka, Darshana Jardosh at Porbandar, Devusinh Chauhan at Jamnagar and Mahendra Munjpara at Gir Somnath to help the state administration in planning to deal with the cyclone.

“Ports being among the worst-affected infrastructures during cyclones, all labourers working at ports have been evacuated keeping their safety in mind, ships have been anchored and crew members shifted to safer places,” Mandaviya said.

He said workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party are fanned out in affected villages and will appeal to local people to follow the directions of the administration.

According to the Met department, cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is predicted to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15 as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. It is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most.

(With inputs from PTI)

