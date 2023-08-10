Bill to exclude CJI from panel to appoint CEC tabled in Rajya Sabha

The Centre has moved a bill in the Parliament to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the process to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India and other poll body officers.

As per the Bill, CEC and Election Commissioners (ECs) will be selected by a panel comprising Prime Minister, Opposition leader and a Union Minister nominated by the PM.

Titled “Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023,” the Bill has been introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

This year in March, a Constitution Bennch of the Supreme Court of India had ruled that the ECs shall be selected by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India, till the Parliament frames a law prescribing the selection process.

The Justice KM Joseph-led bench had passed the direction to ensure the independence of the Election Commissioners from the independence. While passing the direction, it noted that there is no Parliamentary law at place in terms of Article 324(2) of the Constitution laying down the selection procedure for Election Commissioners.

Reacting to the Bill, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “The selection committee of election commissioners proposed by the Prime Minister will have two members from the BJP and one from the Congress. It is obvious that the election commissioners who will be elected will be loyal to the BJP.”

प्रधान मंत्री जी द्वारा प्रस्तावित चुनाव आयुक्तों की चयन कमेटी में दो बीजेपी के सदस्य होंगे और एक कांग्रेस का। ज़ाहिर है कि जो चुनाव आयुक्त चुने जायेंगे, वो बीजेपी के वफ़ादार होंगे https://t.co/Pfwj6gR9A7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2023

In another post, Kejriwal alleged that the Prime Minister is “weakening Indian democracy with one decision after another”.

“I had already said that the Prime Minister does not believe in the Supreme Court of the country. His message is clear - whatever order of the Supreme Court he does not like, he will bring a law in Parliament and overturn it. If the PM openly does not accept the Supreme Court, then it is a very dangerous situation,” the Delhi CM wrote on X (formally Twitter).

मैंने पहले ही कहा था - प्रधान मंत्री जी देश के सुप्रीम कोर्ट को नहीं मानते। उनका संदेश साफ़ है - जो सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश उन्हें पसंद नहीं आएगा, वो संसद में क़ानून लाकर उसे पलट देंगे। यदि PM खुले आम सुप्रीम कोर्ट को नहीं मानते तो ये बेहद ख़तरनाक स्थिति है सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक… https://t.co/ROBPei1QuU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 10, 2023

“The Supreme Court had formed an unbiased committee which would select unbiased election commissioners. Overturning the order of the Supreme Court, Modi made such a committee which would be under his control and through which he would be able to appoint the person of his choice as the Election Commissioner. This will affect the fairness of elections,” alleged Kejriwal.