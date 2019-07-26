Bill to conserve groundwater, regulate its usage passed in UP; calls for setting up management committees

Lucknow: A bill to conserve groundwater and regulate its usage was passed in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh Groundwater Management and Regulation Bill, 2019, which was tabled in the House on Friday and passed by voice vote, deals with "uncontrolled and rapid extraction of groundwater which has resulted in its alarming depletion".

It states that in public interest, the first right to use of groundwater would be for drinking, domestic and cattle use.

The bill calls for setting up groundwater management committees at different levels and an authority for management and regulation of groundwater resources that would also initiate measures to check its pollution and depletion.

The authority shall ensure that no commercial, industrial, infrastructure and bulk user pollute groundwater.

It shall be the duty of appropriate authorities to undertake impact assessment of both social and environmental aspects of such activities to be implemented in the area of their jurisdiction in accordance with the provisions of the legislation, the bill states.

It also proposes the imposition of a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh that can be extended up to Rs 5 lakh or imprisonment not less than 6 months if any commercial, industrial infrastructure and bulk user of groundwater or any drilling agency violates the law and obstructs the authorities.

The bill also states that respective district magistrates will act as groundwater grievance redressal officers.