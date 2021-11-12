Biker rams into clothing shop after brakes fail in Telangana; video goes viral

The incident occurred on 8 November at night when the out-of-control Bajaj Pulsar bike sent the rider across the counter of the shop after the crash

In a shocking incident, a speeding and unmanageable motorcycle recently crashed into a clothing store at Raavichettu Bazaar in Telangana’s Khammam district. The incident occurred on 8 November at night when the out-of-control Bajaj Pulsar bike sent the rider across the counter of the shop after the crash.

Luckily, a group of customers who were already in the store, shopping, narrowly escaped the speeding bike that rammed into the showroom. The jaw-dropping incident was caught on camera that was fixed inside the store leaving social media users stunned.

In the video, three women are captured sitting inside the store by the counter talking with a man. Suddenly, a speeding bike rams through the opened shutter and hits one of the stools. On hearing the loud noise, the woman stands up quickly and moves away.

Especially, the lady in the blue salwar, who can be seen sitting on the stool, gets out of the way just in time before the bike crashes into the place she was sitting.

Customers got saved as they acted promptly to the untoward situation. In the video, they are captured scrambling to get out of the way of the speeding bike.

Watch the horrifying video here: https://youtu.be/K3F11_aQZEc

Meanwhile, as per ETV Bharat, the incident happened earlier this week in Telangana. Reports suggest that the brakes of the bike failed leading it to crash into the shop. Furthermore, the police have currently seized the two-wheeler, and an inquiry has also been launched into the matter, Asianet News states.

Since being shared on social media, people are shocked looking at the hair-raising video that is currently making headlines all over. Till now, it has garnered over 28,000 views.