Bihariganj Election Result 2020: Congress' Subhashini Yadav faces stiff battle on JDU MLA Niranjan Mehta's turf
When she joined the Congress in October, Yadav said that she is 'taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar'
Bihariganj Election Result 2020: Subhashini Yadav, the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, is fighting for this JD(U)-stronghold seat as a Congress candidate.
She is contesting against JD(U)'s Niranjan Kumar Mehta, who is the sitting MLA and had defeated BJP's Ravindra Charan in 2015.
Yadav joined the Congress on 14 October along with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former MP Kali Pandey.
As per news agency PTI, Subhashini had said she is "taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar", as her father Sharad Yadav has "always supported it".
"I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for giving me this opportunity. Sharad Yadav is not actively taking part in the Bihar elections, as he is not well. He has always supported the 'Mahagathbandhan'. It is my responsibility to take this fight forward and to take Bihar to greater heights," she said.
In 2015, Mehta had won the seat against Ravindra Charan Yadav of the BJP by a margin of 29,253 votes. The JD(U) had a vote share of 45.26 percent in 2015.
Here is some information about Bihariganj constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,04,236
Number of male voters: 1,57,474
Number of female voters: 1,46,530
Number of transgender voters: 9
Voter turnout in 2020: 60.15 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 60.96 percent
